Nigeria fuel scarcity: Situation for some areas don better
Lines don dey disappear from filling stations for Lagos, Nigeria after fuel scarcity bin nack di country.
BBC News Pidgin observe say fuel dey for parts of Lagos Island and mainland areas like Yaba and Surulere. Di lines of people wey wan buy fuel don come down too.
Dis tori different from wetin bin dey ground some days ago even up till Christmas day.
Tori ontop social media too be say things don also improve for Lagos.
But for other states for Nigeria, tori ontop social media different from wetin dey happen for Lagos.
People still dey complain say dem dey find fuel buy and di price still pass 250 naira per litre, wey pass di normal 145 naira.
While di scarcity strong well well, government bin don nack chest say dem dey ontop di mata and dem go find solution to di problem.
Plenty meetings happen behind closed door and some top ogas even enter road to see how e dey go. Government release numbers for people to call and give feedback about wetin dey happen for dia area.
E no dey clear wetin cause dis recent scarcity. While Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) talk say marketers dem dey hide fuel, another tori be say na NNPC hand di mata dey as na dem dey import almost 100% of di product enter di country.