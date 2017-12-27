Nigeria fuel scarcity: Situation for some areas don better

Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP/Getty Images Image example Fuel scarcity spoil Christmas for many people for Nigeria.

Lines don dey disappear from filling stations for Lagos, Nigeria after fuel scarcity bin nack di country.

BBC News Pidgin observe say fuel dey for parts of Lagos Island and mainland areas like Yaba and Surulere. Di lines of people wey wan buy fuel don come down too.

Dis tori different from wetin bin dey ground some days ago even up till Christmas day.

Tori ontop social media too be say things don also improve for Lagos.

Skip Twitter post by @akinoladehinde #fuelsituation

This is to report that at about 11am this morning, 6 filling stations -NNPC, Oando, Total, Conoil, etc. were selling fuel at normal price -145 between Abule Egba and Sango toll gate, along Lagos-Abeokuta expressway. There are no queues in most of them. — Akinola Oladehinde (@akinoladehinde) December 26, 2017

But for other states for Nigeria, tori ontop social media different from wetin dey happen for Lagos.

People still dey complain say dem dey find fuel buy and di price still pass 250 naira per litre, wey pass di normal 145 naira.

Skip Twitter post by @chykephil All the filling stations in Warri and environs, except one along Airport road, are selling between N230 to N250 per a liter #fuelsituation — chyke phil ezz (@chykephil) December 26, 2017

Skip Twitter post by @sanusialtine #fuelsituation fuel is being sold at #220/litre in some filling stations across sokoto state, while long Queues persisted in stations were the product is sold at #145/litre — Sanusi Altine (@sanusialtine) December 26, 2017

While di scarcity strong well well, government bin don nack chest say dem dey ontop di mata and dem go find solution to di problem.

Plenty meetings happen behind closed door and some top ogas even enter road to see how e dey go. Government release numbers for people to call and give feedback about wetin dey happen for dia area.

Skip Twitter post by @AsoRock We're monitoring the fuel supply situation across the country. Reports coming in from Lagos & Abuja suggest queues are abating.



Send info about situation near you, using hashtag #fuelsituation. (Include location)



Report unethical behavior by marketers/Stations to these numbers pic.twitter.com/yuMmt97X4t — Govt of Nigeria (@AsoRock) December 26, 2017

E no dey clear wetin cause dis recent scarcity. While Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) talk say marketers dem dey hide fuel, another tori be say na NNPC hand di mata dey as na dem dey import almost 100% of di product enter di country.