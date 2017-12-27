Boxing Day aka beach day for Lagos

Image copyright Helen Oyibo Image example For Nigeria, Boxing Day na another day after Christmas to 'hang out'

December 26 wey be Boxing Day, na di day after Christmas but different tori dey about how di celebration take start.

One tori say e start for UK, for olden days when servants of rich people dey get di day off to take visit dia family as dem dey work on Christmas day. Dia oga go give dem box wey contain food and gifts to carry go.

Another tori na say on Boxing Day people dey wrap gifts for box give all di people wey do dem good during di year.

Anyhow e take start, one thing wey people wey start am carry for mind na to give and receive gifts on Boxing Day.

But e be like say for Lagos Nigeria, Boxing Day for some people na to jolly for di many beach dem wey dey di city.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Na also day for some people to hunt for UK

Image copyright Getty Images Image example For UK na serious shopping dey happen on Boxing Day because of sales.

Image copyright Helen Oyibo Image example People full beach for Lagos on Boxing Day

Image copyright Helen Oyibo Image example Plenty ways na im people dey catch fun for beach inside di water, whether na to swim or play ball

Image copyright Helen Oyibo Image example Bonding dey also happen for ontop water.

For dis Nigerian man and im family sha, Boxing Day na to watch di 'real' thing.