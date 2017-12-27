Davido 30 Billion Concert: 3 things wey fans wan see

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Davido bin enter Abidjan, Ivory Coast for im '30 Billion Tour' before im concert for Lagos; here im dey perform for UK.

Make money dey fly for air, say Wizkid show face and dem fit take eye follow for Internet. Dis na di main things wey fans say dem want, as Nigerian musician, Davido, dey prepare for im 30 Billion concert tonight 27 December for Lagos.

Dis na di last date for di 30 billion African Tour wey di star wey im real name na David Adeleke wan perform; na also one of di last big concert dis holiday season for Lagos.

Davido don already talk for social media say e don sell out im concert.

Wetin people dey expect from di 30 Billion Concert?

Wizkid must show face

After Wizkid surprise im fans, comot with Davido wey end di fight between dem, many fans dey hope say Davido go do di same thing.

E come enter another level, after Davido share dis tweet say surprise dey wait for im fans for di concert.

And I got the maddest surprise!! THIS ONE GO LOUD EHN!!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Davido (@iam_Davido) December 27, 2017

Money wan dey fall

Davido like to dey call imself Omo Baba Olowo, wey be Yoruba for 'pickin of person wey get money.' Maybe dis na why some people dey wey dey expect money to fall for di event.

BBC Pidgin dey remind Davido and im fans say If e wan spray money, make e remember say dis one dey against di law for Nigeria.

We fit watch am for free?

As some people no dey see ticket to buy again, dem don dey enter social media to see whether dem go fit watch di show through di people wey go dey dia, or whether Davido go do live streaming for Internet.

Excitement don full everywhere, as some people wey dey work on the set don dey share photos of how di place be.

But Davido never take mouth promise anything on top wetin go happen for di show.