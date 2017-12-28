Africa: See how stars abroad dey feel home dis season
Plenty people carry demself go house from oversea, on top say dem wan celebrate di holiday season.
But wetin you go do if you dey for entertainment and your hometown na for a different continent?
Dis international stars dey answer di matter with different ways.
John Boyega
Im na actor wey dey popular well-well, as di first black star trooper for di Star Wars movie series.
Boyega enter Lagos, Nigeria dis holiday say im wan come chill, abi relax...but soon im notice say chill no dey Lagos.
Big Shaq (Michael Dapaah)
Michael Dapaah na comedian wey become international superstar after im song "Mans Not Hot" go viral.
Dis holiday season, after nine years, im decide visit im Nana for Ghana and talk say na di highlight of im year.
Rotimi Akinosho
Rotimi as im dey call imself for stage na musician, but im dey popular for di role of Andre wey m dey play for di popular series, Power.
Although im no enter Nigeria dis season, na with social media e dey blast Nigerians on top say dem no send am Christmas present.
Anthony Joshua
Anthony Joshua na British boxer wey popular after im use technical knockout defeat Vladmir Klitcho for April.
But im dey always represent Nigeria and even though im no come house for Christmas, for social media im call imself di Pounded Yam Champ.