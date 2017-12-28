Image copyright Getty Images Image example Star Wars actor John Boyega waka from Hollywood enter Lagos for di holiday and im say 'chill no dey'

Plenty people carry demself go house from oversea, on top say dem wan celebrate di holiday season.

But wetin you go do if you dey for entertainment and your hometown na for a different continent?

Dis international stars dey answer di matter with different ways.

John Boyega

Im na actor wey dey popular well-well, as di first black star trooper for di Star Wars movie series.

Boyega enter Lagos, Nigeria dis holiday say im wan come chill, abi relax...but soon im notice say chill no dey Lagos.

Skip Twitter post by @JohnBoyega In my mind I was thinking Lagos won’t finish me so let me chill for a second. The chill lasted around 5 seconds...... pic.twitter.com/kvyA2aZVEa — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) December 24, 2017

Big Shaq (Michael Dapaah)

Michael Dapaah na comedian wey become international superstar after im song "Mans Not Hot" go viral.

Dis holiday season, after nine years, im decide visit im Nana for Ghana and talk say na di highlight of im year.

Skip Twitter post by @MichaelDapaah Very grateful for all that's happened this year. But spending Christmas Day with Nana in the motherland has to be my highlight. She looked after me as a baby now time for me to take care of her. Enjoy your day with your family & loved ones - Merry Christmas 🎄❤️🏆🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/Jozur9CPO9 — Michael Dapaah (@MichaelDapaah) December 25, 2017

Rotimi Akinosho

Rotimi as im dey call imself for stage na musician, but im dey popular for di role of Andre wey m dey play for di popular series, Power.

Although im no enter Nigeria dis season, na with social media e dey blast Nigerians on top say dem no send am Christmas present.

Anthony Joshua

Anthony Joshua na British boxer wey popular after im use technical knockout defeat Vladmir Klitcho for April.

But im dey always represent Nigeria and even though im no come house for Christmas, for social media im call imself di Pounded Yam Champ.