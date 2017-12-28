Image copyright Getty Images Image example Dancehall artist, Montess enter another level as she win Best Female act for AFRIMA 2017

For 2017, celebrities come up with ways to make demself relevant and many of dem succeed like how jollof dey succeed to quench hunger.

But e get some celebs wey make make am sotay e dey possible say dem fit remain big for 2018.

Montess

Montess na dancehall artist for Cameroon wey don enjoy plenty exposure dis year.

Dis na because she receive award from di All African Music Awards (AFRIMA) as di Best Female Artist for Central Africa. Tori be say she get more things to drop for 2018.

Kwesi Arthur

When plenty musicians don give up, dey wait for next year, Kwesi Arthur don release new music wey don already dey trend for Ghana.

Di song, Grind Day Remix wey comot on Wednesday and feature Sarkodie and Medikal, don already gather pass 30,000 views.

Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy wan enter international level with awards.

Dis na because di album wey Stonebwoy put im mouth for inside, Avakedabra by Jamaican reggae group Morgan Heritage don get nomination for Best Reggae Album for di 2018 Grammys.

Odunlade Adekola

Mr Adekola na person wey you fit call di meme king of social media.

Im be indigenous Yoruba actor and im expression for films dey always viral for social media.

And with im new movie Celebrity Marriage, wey just comot, di man plenty facial expressions fit continue to blow social media for 2018.

Tekno

First na Wizkid, now na Tekno. Picture comot of superstar rapper Drake with Tekno and people believe say dis one mean new music.

Tekno don rule Nigeria for entertainment over di last few years, e fit be say di Afrobeats star go still rule di world market for 2018.