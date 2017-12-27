Liberia Election: 'We never announce result yet'- Henry Flomo

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di two contestants for di election na Liberia vice-president Joseph Boakai and football legend George Weah

Di oga for Liberia national election commission don talk say dem never announce result of who win for di run-off presidential election wey dem do December 26.

Henry Flomo, wey be di communication director for di commission tell BBC tori person Igho Williams say counting still dey go on, and di result go begin dey come out by tomorrow and Friday.

Meanwhile, rumour bin dey fly up and down, after one of di candidate, George Weah enter Twitter to thank people wey come out to vote.

Skip Twitter post by @GeorgeWeahOff It is with deep emotion that I want to thank you, the Liberian people, for honoring me with your vote today. It is a great hope. #Liberia #Liberia2017 — George Weah (@GeorgeWeahOff) December 26, 2017

For di headquarter of George Weah im Coalition Democratic Change(CDC) party, some supporters don already dey happy and celebrate say na dia person win.

One of dis supporters, Eddie Tarawali tell BBC tori person Umar Fofana why dia belle dey sweet dem: ''supporters of di Coalition for Democratic Change dey for happy mood because we don already know of di result. We arrange all our strategic systems well for ground."

"We know our result from our war room. We get more than three different war rooms wey di party arrange for ground. So automatically, wen di process dey go on, we gather all of our information wey go make di CDC to win.''

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di oga for Liberia election commission, Jerome Korkoya follow tori people talk, during di first round of di election.

But e no no dey like dat for di central Office of di governing Unity Party of Vice President- Joseph Boakai wey be di second candidate for di election.

Di few supporters wey dey there no get any smile for dia face. One of dia youth leaders still get confidence say na dem go win.

Whroway Bryant tell BBC say: "Progressive! Progressive! We get our poll watchers for field and all di polling centres. And dem dey do our counting plus give us di result."

As all dis one dey happen, di communication director for di national election commission talk say dem no get control over di mood of people wey dey celebrate and wey no dey happy, as dem never announce any result yet.