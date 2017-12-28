Image copyright Reuters Image example Many African migrants don trap for Libya on top plan to pass from dia enter Europe

Nigeria president Muhammadu Buhari don set up committee wey im hope say go help stop Nigerians to dey use illegal ways migrate go Libya, and to bring back those wey ready to return home.

Starting from 22 December, one 17-man panel wey President Buhari create go dey responsible to return all di Nigerians wey still hook for Libya, and dem get only 38 days to do am.

Di government bin want make dis panel go Libya go get more information on how things really be, and to follow Libya government talk on how to stop Nigerians wey dey travel go di Arab country, just to use different dangerous ways take enter Europe.

Di head of dis new panel na Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama; and other members na Comptroller-General of Immigration, Mohammed Babandede; Director-General of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mustapha Maihaja; Abike Dabiri-Erewa; Director General National Agency for di Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Julie Okah-Donli; National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, Hajiya Sadiya (RMIDP).

Image example Di Nigerian government plan na to use local airline company to take bring back dia country people from Libya

At least 5,037 Nigerians don gree to come back house, but government dey hope say dis number go increase with dis committee wey go dey Libya.

So far, na 6,091 people don return to Libya from Nigeria because of di work wey di National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and di International Organisation for Migration (IOM) don do together.

According to di deadline wey president Buhari don give di panel, dia work suppose complete and all those wey trap for Libya gp don return to Nigeria by 28 January b2018.

About dis committee on Libya migration

Dem go put plan down to stop Nigerians to dey go Libya

Dem get 38 days to bring back all Nigerians wey don trap for Libya

Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, na im go head di panel

Dem start di evacuation on 22 December.

Image example Dis na di ways wey Africans dey follow to do illegal travel into Europe.

Di federal government don arrange place for Port-Harcourt, Rivers State wey go receive all di over 5,000 people wey go come back. Dis one dey different from Lagos, wey dem dey use before.

After dem arrive, government officials go get dia information and assist dem with welfare; those wey need medical treatment go get am for University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital.

And then after, dem go hand over each person to dia state governor.