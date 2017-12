2017: Di year wey 'hot' for African presidents dem

Thousands of people enter street week after week since August for different parts of Togo dey protest because of di matter of presidential term limit. President Faure Gnassingbe don dey power since 2005, after im take over from im Papa wey be Gnassingbe Eyadema. Dat one get power through coup, come rule for 38 years, before im die. Di opposition wan make Gnassigbe step down immediately, and make im no contest again for 2020, but Gnassigbe no dey shake body on top di palava.