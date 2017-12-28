Nigeria: Shine your eye for fake anti-malaria drugs - NAFDAC

Image copyright NAFDAC Image example Dem write NOVRTS for di fake one and di active ingredients inside, dey spell am wrong as Artmethe/umfantrne; di original name na Artemether/Lumifantrine.

Nigerian pharmacist Ahmed Yakasai wey don dey di profession for over 34 years don blow alarm recently for social media say fake Coartem tablet don plenty for ground.

Coartem na popular anti-malaria drug wey plenty people for di country dey take, to fight di illness.

Dis matter serious sotay di National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) bring out statement to draw ear, warn people say make dem shine dia eyes on top di fake Coartem tablets.

Skip Twitter post by @AhmedIYakasai FAKE COARTEM TABLET IN CIRCULATION !

I humbly request you to be vigilant and report distribution and sale of fake Coartem tablet to the nearest NAFDAC Office for regulatory action.

Note that the manufacturer on the fake Coartem tablet was written as NOVRTS instead of NOVARTIS. pic.twitter.com/suJD9NWzGP — Ahmed I Yakasai FPSN (@AhmedIYakasai) December 26, 2017

Na just for November na im di World Health Organization bring out report say 1 in 10 medical products for developing countries na either low standard or fake.

How una fit know di fake and original?

Tori from NAFDAC be say di active ingredients wey dey di sachet of di fake Coartem tablets, dem write am wrong as artmethe/umfantrne, while di manufacturer, dem write wrong as NOVRTS.

Dem want make people know say di company wey dey produce di original Coartem tablets wey NAFDAC register na NORVATIS PHARMA AG be dia name. While di active ingredients wey dey di original one na Artemether/Lumifantrine.

According to NAFDAC, if person swallow dis fake Coartem tablets, e fit lead to poison because of di dangerous things wey dey inside.

E fit also make any treatment no work for di bodi, make di bodi dey resist drugs and even death.

For Twitter, Nigerians don react to di alarm wey Mr Yakasai raise, and also drop advise on top how people fit dodge di fake Coartem.

Skip Twitter post by @Seggex An authentic coartem will normally have a code that can be sent as sms to a designated number — SO (@Seggex) December 27, 2017

Tolu Chris tweet say make people dey scratch di security or Tamper evident label comot, and send wetin dey dia to di short code wey dey di carton of di drugs, before dem leave di store where dem for buy am, to find out if na original.