Five correct beach for holiday jolly inside West Africa

Times like dis when di year dey end na so so holiday dey plenty people mind but where to go na im sometimes dey be di challenge.

Beach wey be place where you go meet nature breeze and ocean water, na one of di popular spots dem holiday makers dey like go to jolly during holiday.

To make your decision for di end of year holiday easy, BBC News Pidgin don find out some ogbonge beach dem wey you go catch fun, chopulate and jollificate around West Africa for dis new year holiday.

Labadi Beach for Accra, Ghana

Na popular beach wey go ginger you to jolly because na im busy pass for all di sand wey dey near ocean inside Ghana.

Dis beach dey near Teshie for Greater Accra Region of Ghana but you go pay gate fee if you dey lodge for di hotel wey dey inside di area.

Kribi Beach, Douala, Cameroon

Kribi na beach resort wey be place to catch fun inside Cameroon during holiday like dis.

Na popular joint for fresh fish and cold drinks. Di beach range nature with grey sand wey just wide, full everywhere. E dey inside Douala for di same area where sea port dey.

Elegushi Beach for Lagos, Nigeria

If you wan jam plenty people at di same time dey jolly dey go, den Elegushi na di place to visit.

Na private beach for Lekki area of Lagos wey people like to go sidon catch fun and enjoy nature. But e get gate fee of $3 for you to enter di beach.

River No. 2 Beach, Freetown, Sierra Leone

River No. 2 Beach just dey outside Freetown for Sierra Leone, e get pure white sand and green mountain dem. Na place wey you go even wan paddle go di waterfall.

Cap Skiring, Senegal

Cap Skiring, na town inside Atlantic Ocean river side for Basse Casamance (Ziguinchor) region of Senegal.

Na popular seaside resort with Europeans and even get airport and golf course. Na jolliment zone to ball for dis holiday season.