Why we give dead people work - Buhari talk-talk person

"If you wan chop mango, na normal thing say flies go follow"

Dis na wetin Mallam Shehu Garba, wey be di Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on top media mata, use describe how government dey feel after people yab dem say dem appoint people wey don die for agencies.

Mr Garba follow BBC Pidgin yan for telephone after social media catch fire when government release names of people wey go be new ogas dem for government agencies.

Tori be say some of di people wey dey di list don already die.

Skip Twitter post by @Austine_Chimdum Buhari Appoints The Dead Late Senator He Mourned In 2016 To National Press Council Board.



Sen Francis Okpozo Who Died December 2016 was appointed by President Buhari As The New Chairman The Nigerian Press Council.



What a country! pic.twitter.com/S4WdJEUiFr — Senator Austine Chimdum (@Austine_Chimdum) December 30, 2017

Senator Francis Opozo make di list as chairman of di Nigerian Press Council.

More people for social media follow chook mouth for di mata.

Skip Twitter post by @realFFK Buhari just appointed Donald Ugbaja as a member of the Consumer Protection Council. He also appointed Chris Utov as a member of the Nigeria Institute of Social and Economic Research. Sadly, like Senator Okposu who was appointed Chairman of the Press Council, they are both dead. — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) December 30, 2017

Skip Twitter post by @LadiSpeaks President Buhari appoints Late Senator Francis Okpozo who died in December 2016 as Chairman Nigeria Press Council.



The funniest aspect is that same Buhari sent condolence message to the family in 2016. pic.twitter.com/IzPjaE5UVQ — Israel Ogunseye (@LadiSpeaks) December 30, 2017

Skip Twitter post by @TheViralTrendz Nigerian lady furious as President Buhari appoints her late uncle as one of the 209 new board chairmen. pic.twitter.com/Y9XhpVFxZ0 — Viral Trendz (@TheViralTrendz) December 30, 2017

Mr Garba talk say e don reach two years now wey government don do di list but plenty situations na im show face wey no allow dem release di list since.

Mr Garba say government no make mistake release list wey dead people inside so dem no suppose punish anybody

Im talk say e dey normal as di secretary to di government order say make dem release di list for dis festive period.

Mr Garba also talk say people still fit die sef before dem do swearing-in for dem and government ready to replace anybody wey die.

But Mr Garba say no be today people dey talk anyhow about government.

"If you must chop mango, you must to ready for di flies wey go follow am. You no fit be president of Nigeria and people no go yab you. When you stop to be president, dem go yab di next person."