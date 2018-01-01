"Use your hand find work for yourself" - Buhari

Image copyright Nigerian government

"I dey beg Nigerians wey get ideas and wey dia bodi strong make dem no just sidon dey wait for government job".

Dis na one of di things wey President Muhammadu Buhari talk for di new year speech wey im carry give Nigerians.

For di speech, wey dem broadcast from Nigeria capital, Abuja, Buhari talk say government don plan plenty projects wey go improve di lives of Nigerians dem.

Image copyright Nigerian government Image example President Buhari say di railway plan wey dem get dey "ambitious" but e dey necessary to help di economy grow

Plans dey to increase railway for di country. Dem don already start to dey do di Lagos-Kano Standard Gauge Railway and by 2019, e go dey carry reach two million passengers every year from Lagos reach Ibadan.

Dem go start work for di Kano - Kaduna side and work suppose finish by end of 2019. By end of 2019 di two railway go join, wey go mean say di country go get correct railway wey dey go from North to South.

E no finish there, Buhari add join say im don approve make dem start to dey build railway wey go connect Port Harcourt to Maiduguri. Di railway go pass areas like Aba, Owerri, Umuahia, Enugu, Awka, Abakaliki, Makurdi, Lafia, Jos, Bauchi, Gombe, Yola and Damaturu. Another railway go come from Abuja reach Itakpe and go follow Baro reach Warri, wey dem wan build new seaport.

Di president say di plan dem wan use modern railway join plenty Nigerian cities so dat business go improve and people life go better. Im say dem go do 'coastal rail' join, wey go link waterside areas like Ore, Benin, Agbor, Asaba, Onitsha, Sapele, Ughelli, Warri, Yenagoa, Otuoke, Port Harcourt, Aba, Uyo and Calabar.

Image copyright Nigerian government Image example Nigerian government dey join hand with private distribution companies so dem go fit solve light wahala for di country

Buhari come beg say, big countries wey don do well, na because citizens dey use dia own hand to help demsef.

"Na people wey get correct business sense dey build great nations because dem use dia hands do anything wey dem fit do because of di condition wey dem find demsef."

Im say e good as some people don enter land start to dey farm because agriculture don better and e go help di ecomony grow.

"We go stop to dey import rice dis year. Local rice wey fresh well-well and wey get better inside go start to dey show for plate."

Image copyright Nigerian goverment Image example President Buhari say im agree with wetin people dey talk say dem suppose chook eye put for how government be and how e dey help people

Di president also chook mouth for di fuel scarcity wahala wey dey hammer many Nigerians.

Im say e pain am say Nigerians no enjoy di holiday as dem suppose because of bad people wey dey hide fuel. Im talk say government go torchlight di mata to deal with di people wey dey responsible.

For power mata, Buhari say im happy say Nigerians don dey enjoy better light because dem don increase di amount of power wey dem dey produce.

"(Power) generation don reach 7,000MW. For 8 December 2017, di country distribute 5,155MW give consumers, na di highest level ever wey we don get."