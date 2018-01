Image copyright Getty Images Image example Davido and Wizkid song na one of di main collabos wey people dey expect for 2018.

E get some Nigerian music stars wey people go like make dem sing together.

Based on some kain things wey happen for di Nigerian music industry for 2017, dis 2018 fit be di year wey some of those collabos go happen for Nigerians.

Some of dis collabos na:

1. Tekno and Drake

Image copyright @teknoofficial

For early December 2017, some pictures wey Nigerian singer Tekno and US rapper Drake post for dia social media begin make people wonder wetin dia two dey cook for studio.

Some people say e fit be say Drake wan sign Tekno. As Tekno still dey under Made Men Music Group record label, e mean say e dey very possible say Drake and Tekno go drop collabo dis 2018.

Nigerians siddon look, dey wait for dia two.

2. Wizkid and Davido

Davido bin show for Wizkid concert, come join am on top stage as di two singers perform Davido latest hit song, FIA. Di thing surprise people well-well because dem believe say Davido and Wizkid get serious beef. Some begin wonder whether di two singers go drop collabo give di fans dis year.

3. Mo'hits reunion

After Mo'hits Records scatter for 2012 and everybody go solo, di former label mates wey bi Don Jazzy, D'banj, Wande Coal, Dr Sid, D Prince and K Switch bin come together for Davido '30 Billion concert' to perform some of dia hit songs. E don tey wey Nigerians dey beg make Mo'hits come back but dis dia latest performance raise people hope say dem fit come back again for 2018.