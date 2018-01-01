Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

About ten people na im don die for Omoku, Rivers State, south-south Nigeria as dem dey come back from crossover service to take welcome di new year.

Tori be say people wey carry gun wey dem dey suspect say be cultists, na dem kill di people.

People wey see di deadi body say na those of men, women and children while six persons dey hospital dey take treatment.

Di Rivers State Police command don confirm di killing.

Di police talk talk person, DSP Nnamdi Omoni say dem don begin to dey look for di killers even though him no confirm di number of people wey die.

DSP Omoni also talk say another two people die for killing wey happen for Abonnema for Akuku Toru local government area of di state and say dem suspect say na cultists kill dem.

Di paramount ruler of Oboburu community for Omoku, Eze S.U Amirize confirm say im last son dey among di people wey dem kill dis early morning for Krigeani road.

Im tell tori people say im son no dey any cult group and say di killing for dis first day of di new year dey very shocking as e never happen before.

E never too tey wey Nigeria security people take force enter di house of one suspected cultist for di community, where dem find guns and human beings head.

E no dey clear now whether dis latest killing for di community get connection with dat operation.