Omoku: Di Nigerian community wey 'cultists' don scatter

Image copyright Rivers state government

People shock as tori come out of how about 16 people wey go crossover service take die for Ney Year Day, for Omoku, Rivers State for south-south Nigeria.

But di thing be say kill-kill for di community wey dey for Ogba Egbema Ndoni local government area of di state don dey go on taytay.

Di area don suffer plenty kill-kill palava, armed robbery and kidnapping. Di mata come worse for 2014, during preparations for di 2015 general elections.

Wahala don burst before sake of fight of who get power pass between cult groups like Icelanders, New Greenlanders, Sailors among others and dis don make people to run comot for there go other places.

Image copyright Rivers state government

Some of di wahala wey been don shake di area before now

3 April 2015 - some suspected cultists dem go kill one Chief Chrisopher Nwalinsor Adube, im three pickin, im driver and one family friend wey been dey with dem for dia house for Obrikom.

12 February 2016 - dem kill 24 persons for Omoku. Dis na dat time wey dem been wan do rerun legislative elections.

15 March 2016 - some suspected cultists go cut off di head of Franklyn Obi, di APC Ward 4 Chairman for dia. Dem follow kill im wife and son.

17 June 2016 - dem kill eleven persons when two cult groups; Icelanders and New Greenlanders dey fight for supremacy.

Between February and September 2016, Omoku turn to ghost town as everybody run comot sake of say dem tire for di palava dia.

For 15 September 2016, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike form Rivers State Amnesty Programme say make cult people and criminals dem surrender and dem go rehabilitate dem. Dis Amnesty people come collect arms and ammunitions across di State. Di time wey dem go Omoku, one of di suspected cult leaders dia, Ejima Igwedidbia Johnson aka Don Wanny and im people go surrender more than twenty AK-47 rifles and other dangerous weapons to embrace di amnesty.

For April 2017, dem come form di ONELGA Security Planning and Advisory Committee OSPAC. Na di Local Government Caretaker Committee Chairman, Osi Olisa, na im commission dem. People wey join na people wey volunteer demselves by diasefs. Dis OSPAC dey like vigilante group for ONELGA and people belief say na dem with security people dey work together to bring peace to di area.

November 2017, news come out say OSPAC and some security agents for di state don kill Don Wanny as dem dey shoot each other. Dis na after dem say im come go dey do criminal things after im collect di amnesty wey di state government offer.

Image copyright Rivers state government

Dis latest killing for di area na di 16 persons wey police don confirm say die as dem dey return from crossover service to take welcome di new year 2018. Dis one, di state governor Nyesom Wike don promise to give 200 million naira to anybody wey fit give information on di people wey do am, as im go visit families of di victims.