Cameroon: "Manyu pipo make wuna kam back for village" - Defence Minister

Image copyright Getty Images Image example People dey waka for food market for Bamenda after bomb blow for 12 November 2017

Cameroon Defence Minister don assure say Manyu Division don be secured.

Beti Assomo, Defence Minister, visit Manyu division and e say de area don deh secured, and say make de pipo kam back for house.

Colonel Badjeck Didier in charge of communication for di Ministry of Defence confirm am to BBC Pidgin.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Soldier dey watch after fight-fight wey happen for Northwest and Southwest region for Cameroon

For seka shooting weh e bi deh between government forces and unknown gunmen, pipo for Manyu division don run from dia village dem, some go for side for Nigeria.

Some villager bi tell BBC Pidgin say dem don pack for leave too because deh shooting be deh too much.

Image copyright STR Image example People gather outside dia house for Buea, wey no far from Douala. Security forces bin kill one man for Kumba as separatist wan declare independence

Defence boss weh e go check how weh security deh for the area say e visit helep e see for which kind condition de army di work, and how village dem be secured even as some village deh empty.

Didier gree say na fear make some pipo dem make dem cross border for become refugee for de other side for Nigeria.

Na yi weh minister send message say make population kam back for dia village weh e don deh fine with security and dia farm and other activity dem.