Nigeria: Army officers dey drag government go ECOWAS court

Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP/Getty Images Image example Nigeria army dey very important for President Muhammadu Buhari plan for security matter for Nigeria

E don pass one year and six months, but dis soldier dem dey find justice.

Na 38 soldier wey dem pursue comot from di Nigerian army dey carry di government go ECOWAS court say as dem dismiss dem no good.

Di soldiers dey talk say government don step on top dia fundamental human right to defend wetin dem don accuse dem of.

As dis one dey, na im dem dey carry Nigeria government go di community court of justice of di Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS to chook eye inside di matter.

According to local media, di officers dey talk say government use Defence minister, Mansur Dan-Ali, and army chiefs to comot dem.

For June 2016, Nigeria army just tell di 38 soldier dem say make dem pack dia bag dey go - army bin talk say dem retire di officers say dey get hand for bad behaviour during di 2015 general elections plus say dem get hand for arms procurement fraud.