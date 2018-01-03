Image copyright CRISTINA ALDEHUELA/AFP/Getty Images Image example Protestors dey hold placard for demonstration for Accra

If you be politician for Ghana wey you ever chop wanna money before you for start dey cry!

If you just start dey chop am plus some 'laptop' wey, Chale make steady, sake of President Akufo-Addo sign in 'last killer' special prosecutor bill wey ei go take finish Babylon politicians.

Di Office of the Special Prosecutor be President Akufo-Addo in killer move wey ei go want take stop corruption, ei sign di bill for Flagstaff House, on 2 January, 2018.

Dis office go investigate all corruption cases wey involve government officials den people for private sector but dem too dey chop wanna money waa-waa!

Some dey fear anaa?

Minority Members of Parliament early last year raise concerns say dis office get some 'missing links', plus ei go clash with Article 88 for wanna 1992 Constitution.

But later Minority leader Haruna Iddrisu reveal say dem no fear fokko.

General Secretary for National Democratic Congress (NDC) Johnson Asiedu Nketia self call di president in bluff say make ei sign di tin like yesterday.

Critics say Akufo-Addo no do shele

Reports for Ghana reveal say although chaw people make excited say dis bill go hammer corruption, others like Linda Ofori Kwafo for Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) figure say President Akufo-Addo no do shele.

Dis no be witch hunting

One important tin be say President Akufo-Addo reveal say di fight against corruption no be political. But some NDC supporters dey insist say ei shun more important tins like economy dey want target former government officials.

Besides di Office of the Special Prosecutor, President Akufo-Addo also sign other Bills like di Zongo Development Fund, di Coastal Development Authority, di Middle Belt Development Authority plus di Northern Development Authority wey go help push in transformation agenda for Ghana.