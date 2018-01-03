Nigeria: 'Why we attack Benue people' - Fulani herdsmen

Image copyright STEFAN HEUNIS/AFP/Getty Image example Herdsmen don attack different states inside Nigeria for 2017

Herdsmen for Benue State, north central Nigeria, don tell BBC News Pidgin why dem attack Benue communities come kill people.

Di oga for Myetti Allah cattle breeders association for Benue State, Garus Gololo, tell BBC News Pidgin tori person Dooshima Abu, say di wahala start as some people attack Fulani herdsmen wey dey carry their cow comot from Benue State.

Gololo say, "as we dey relocate go Taraba State through Nassarawa State, for border town of Nengere, thief come collect 1000 cows from us, so we sef fight dem back."

On Monday 1 January 2018, tori say Fulani herdsmen attack some communities for Benue State, come kill about 20 people.

Other communities wey di fight affect na Gaambe -Tiev, Ayilamo, Turan, Umenger, Tse-Akor and Tomaater near Tse -Abi for Logo and Guma Local Government Areas.

But Gololo say, na defend di herdsmen defend dem self from thief dem wey come steal dia cow.

Di wahala don dey cook since wen di Benue State government put di anti-grazing law and dem no give Fulani herdsmen where to feed dia cow.

Image copyright STEFAN HEUNIS Image example E dey common to see people wey carry cow dey waka for major towns for Nigeria

Benue youths vex for government

On Wednesday, youths for di state, don enter street dey protest for di state capital, Makurdi on top Fulani attack on New year day.

Di youths burn tyre for street and dem block major roads for di town.

Dem say, dem no go comot for street until President Muhammadu Buhari do something and "if im no fit, make im resign."

Di youth talk say di kain money and strategy wey government dey use tackle Boko Haram for North East, make im use di same for Benue State.

Image copyright Fasema Terfa Image example Benue youth dey vex say presidency no chook mouth for di mata.

How di attack take happen?

Terve Akase wey bi talk-talk person for Benue State Governor, say di herdsmen bin start di attack around 9pm on New Year day reach 4am on Tuesday.

E say di attack na reaction to di new anti-open grazing law wey di state government put for ground to prevent di fight-fight wey bin don dey happen between farmers and herdsmen for di state.

After government put di law, Akase say di herdsmen "chook mouth for press say dem no gree di law."

Im say so far na 20 people don die and Myetti Allah say seven of dia members dey miss.

But Police talk talk person for Benue Command, Moses Yamu, tell BBC News Pidgin say na 17 people die. Im come talk say di police still dey investigate di matter even as dem don arrest 8 Fulani herdsmen.