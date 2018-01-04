Nigeria: Senators go question Kachikwu and Baru on top fuel scarcity

Image example Through out di holiday season Nigeria people no see fuel take celebrate

Top ogas for Nigeria government oil sector go answer question for National Assembly on Thursday on top fuel scarity mata.

Minister for State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, and di Group Managing Director for Nigeria Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Mr. Maikanti Baru go face Senate on top wetin cause fuel scarcity for di country.

Lawmakers wan know who to blame for di palava.

Di investigation wey go happen for di Senate wing of di National Assembly Complex go include other people wey get hand for di monitoring and supply of fuel like Senate committee on Petroleum and marketers wey dey sell di petrol.

Other people wey get things to do with di sector too go show.

Na on Thursday 28 December senators end dia holiday sharply , to gather do meeting on top di scarcity wahala.