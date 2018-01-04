Equatorial Guinea Government say dem don stop 'coup'

Image copyright AFP Image example Teodoro Obiang Nguema don dey rule Equitorial Guinea since 1979

Equitorial Guinea Security Minister Nicholas Obama Nchama say hired soldiers wey opposition dey sponsor don try do coup to overthrow government.

Mr Nchama say e reach like 30 men wey come from Chad, Cameroon and di Central African Republic wey dem don arrest late last month.

Im say dem catch dem with plenty weapons like rocket launcher and rifles as dem wan try to overthrow government. Na border for Cameroon dem catch dem.

E never clear wetin be di tori for di side.

President Teodoro Obiang Nguema government get bad reputation for corruption and human rights abuse.

Government television TVGF carry tori say for Wednesday, army kill one 'hired soldier' for fight wey happen near Cameroon border. Dem say government soldiers chase others enter forest.

Na opposition groups and 'powers' wey im no gree mention name na im di security minister Mr Nchama blame for di coup.

Im say na Cameroon security service help dem stop di coup.