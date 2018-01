Image copyright @govkaduna Image example Di dry port go dey for 6 other states for Nigeria.

President Muhammadu Buhari don launch di first ever dry port for Nigeria.

Di dry port wey dem call Kaduna Inland Dry Port, dey for Kaduna State, north western Nigeria.

With dis kain port, business people no go always need go seaport again, as dem go fit do all dia importing and exporting from dis dry port.

Dis wan go save business people transport money and all di plenty wahala wey dem dey experience for seaports.

Dis kain port don dey popular for business world since dem begin deliver people cargo to dia domot where dem dey operate dia business.

Wetin be dry port?

Dry port wey some people dey call 'inland port' na port wey no near any water. When container don land for seaport, dem go transfer am go di dry port wey go come deliver am to di owner.

E near where di importers and exporters dey operate from.

With dry port, business people for Nigeria no need to dey travel long journey go Lagos State where di main operational seaport for di country dey, just to collect dia market.

Dry ports dey make movement of goods dey very fast, and good rail transport system dey make am work well well.

In addition to di Kaduna Inland Dry Port, President Buhari announce say six other Inland Dry Ports for Ibadan, Aba, Kano, Jos, Funtua and Maiduguri, dey various stages of completion.