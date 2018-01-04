Image copyright Other Image example People come out to do I-no-go-gree waka for Makurdi, capital of Benue State

People wey organise I-no-go-gree waka for Benue State, north central Nigeria don accuse Nigerian Army say dem shoot dem come kill two people and wound one.

On Wednesday, hundreds of Benue youths comot for street to protest di killing of dia people for Guma and Logo local government areas of di state wey kill twenty people.

Dem say na Fulani herdsmen enter di villages come dey shoot-shoot innocent people and burn dia houses and hut.

Dem bin block major road for di state and burn-burn tyre for streets.

Irene Awunah -Ikyegh wey be one of di organisers, say di shooting happen wen di protesters block road and as di commandant of di 72 battalion dey come back from security meeting, di people no allow am pass. She say na im army come dey impatient open fire.

But di Assistant Director of Information for Nigerian Army 707 Special Force, Olabisi Ayeni tell BBC News Pidgin say di army no get any information say dem shoot protesters.

Irene say one of di people wey bullet wound no follow for di protest, but na person wey bin just dey come back from where im go chop, when di thing happen.

She say im dey receive treatment for one hospital for Makurdi di state capital.

She dey vex give military say dem get hand inside di kata-kata wey dey happen for di state.

Nigerian Army also deny dis one, army tell us say dem dey "constitutionally responsible to protect di lives of every Nigerian", and say dia ethic no go allow dem take side.

Also, police for Benue State say dem dey investigate di matter say shooting happen for di protest on Wednesday.

Police talk-talk person Moses Yamu say dem dey still dey look into am and say wetin dem sabi be say some bad boys bin highjack di protest but dem no know wetin cause di death.

Im also say all di security people dey meeting for Nasarawa State to see how dem go deal with di kata kata wey di happen for di state.