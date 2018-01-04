How over 28,000 Cameroon refugees take enter Nigeria

Image copyright Solomon Amabo Image example One of di refugee camp for Obudu

E don pass 28,000 refugees from southern Cameroon wey don pack enter Nigeria as at January 2018.

Di number na wetin groups wey dey range di refugee dem with United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and Nigerian Immigration give BBC News Pidgin.

One person from Southern Cameroon Volunteers wey dey help refugees move inside Nigeria, tell BBC News Pidgin say di refugee dem dey for Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Benue and Taraba states. While odas dey Lagos, Abuja, Enugu and Kano.

Di thing be say na for Ikom, Cross River State di refugee dem dey first gather when dem run comot from Cameroon, before di volunteers go move dem to oda towns for Nigeria.

Tori be say di refugee dem begin pack run comot from 16 boundary community for Cameroon wey dey near Nigeria from 1 October 2017.

Dat na di time wey one group for southern Cameroon bin declare say dem wan break away form dia own country, wey dem call Ambazonia, because of di Anglophone palava.

Matter worse pass for December 2017 when killing begin happen for Mamfe for southern Cameroon sotey di villages begin run comot di country.

Image copyright UNHCR

United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) say as at 20 December 2017 e don pass 7000 people wey dem record for dia book as Cameroon refugee wey run comot dia country enter Nigeria since October 2017. How UN dey help Cameroon refugee for Nigeria

Image copyright Solomon Amabo Image example Food, accommodation and medicine na di major challenge for di refugee dem.

Most of all di refugees no dey for any camp, na for people house dem na im dem dey stay.

Di volunteer dey help coordinate food and medicine from UNHCR and some local government for di Nigerian state dem where dem dey, together with Nigeria High Commission for Refugees.

According to UNHCR, di main challenge wey dem dey face na accommodation and say some communities no dey friendly with di refugee dem.

In fact di UN workers don vow say dem no go near one camp for one Amana community again, because of how villagers attack di refugee camp come thief 1000 bags of rice.

Even with di challenge, some of those wey don enter Nigeria dey look for jobs to continue dia life, some dey go back to school while odas dey pick up new profession.