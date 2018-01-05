Image copyright Dan Kitwood

People for Twitter no dey rest. Social media don catch fire after di release of one Chibok girl wey Boko Haram kidnap for 2014.

Plenty people wey dey talk about di thing say anytime wey Nigerian people dey yab di government of President Mohammadu Buhari, soldiers go say dem don find Chibok girls.

Dem say instead of di presidency to take quick action solve di herdsmen fight -fight for di country, e wan use Chibok girls mata cover people face.

There's always a story to kill Buhari's incompetence. Inorder to make citizens forget about the Benue killings, fuel scarcity, the appointment of dead persons and other current issues in the country, a #Chibok girl is rescued.

Well, kudos to those directing this script — Joshua Ozorji (@ozorjijoshua) January 4, 2018

Well, kudos to those directing this script — Joshua Ozorji (@ozorjijoshua) January 4, 2018

Skip Twitter post by @Ali_McHenri Fulani Herdsmen are doing loads of messed up things in Benue and out of the blue, a Chibok girl gets rescued miraculously by the army.



These people must think they are leading a bunch of babies strapped with diapers and pacifiers 😡 — ALI, 4D KULTURR (@Ali_McHenri) January 4, 2018

But some people still think say na correct thing say another Chibok girl don comot kidnapper hand go back dia house.

#VictoryForNigeria... A big thank you to the officers and men of the @HQNigerianArmy whose gallantry during the Gwoza op led to the rescue of many, including one of the abducted #Chibok girls — Mr. Aye Dee (@MrAyeDee) January 4, 2018

Skip Twitter post by @buchionyegbule The Chibok girl release/escape(?) - One sliver of light in an otherwise bleak first 4 days of the year.



Kudos to @HQNigerianArmy for the 'rescue' and Special kudos to the entire @BBOG_Nigeria for never relenting in the advocacy.



May we begin to hear better stories henceforth. — Emecheta's Buchi (@buchionyegbule) January 4, 2018

Meanwhile, di Bring Back our Girls Campaign people say dem happy well -well as military rescue Salomi Pagu, di girl wey dem just release, but say government suppose do more to rescue di remaining 112 girls.

Bukky Shonibare, wey dey di campaign, na aim talk dis one give BBC Pidgin.

Onyema Nwachukwu, wey be di talk -talk person for di Operation Lafiya Dole Command wey help free di girl, say Pagu na number 86 for di list of Chibok girls wey dey internet.