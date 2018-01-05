Nigerians say Buhari dey use Chibok girls cover people face
People for Twitter no dey rest. Social media don catch fire after di release of one Chibok girl wey Boko Haram kidnap for 2014.
Plenty people wey dey talk about di thing say anytime wey Nigerian people dey yab di government of President Mohammadu Buhari, soldiers go say dem don find Chibok girls.
Dem say instead of di presidency to take quick action solve di herdsmen fight -fight for di country, e wan use Chibok girls mata cover people face.
But some people still think say na correct thing say another Chibok girl don comot kidnapper hand go back dia house.
Meanwhile, di Bring Back our Girls Campaign people say dem happy well -well as military rescue Salomi Pagu, di girl wey dem just release, but say government suppose do more to rescue di remaining 112 girls.
Bukky Shonibare, wey dey di campaign, na aim talk dis one give BBC Pidgin.
Onyema Nwachukwu, wey be di talk -talk person for di Operation Lafiya Dole Command wey help free di girl, say Pagu na number 86 for di list of Chibok girls wey dey internet.