Na Mohammed Salah (left) win di African Football of di Year wey CAF President Ahmad Ahmad (right) give am

Di best way one fit take describe di 2017 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards wey happen dey like you dey chop koko sakora, no sugar, bread or koose, e just no dey happen!

Sports lovers, journalists den fans for social media bore chakaa sake of di 'nyama-nyama' tins wey happen for di event under inside Accra, Ghana last night.

You figure say e be play, check dis people bore.

Reports be say den sound quality be poor, di wey di organisation flop to di extent say at one point saf CAF President wait teee! for George Weah in platinum award.

CAF for make steady with dem shambolic events

Football journalists den fans start dey raise questions about how CAF go fit push make we host World Cup for Africa with dis kind yawa event organisation. Gary Al Smith be Sports Journalist for Ghana.

Ghanaians no like di music performance

One matter too be say some Ghanaians no happy sake of dem populate di music performances with more foreign artistes, although two artistes for Ghana open den close di awards.

Despite di shambolic nature of di awards night, den e be all joy for Egypt and Liverpool player Mohammed Salah who carry di crown as 2017 African Player of the Year.

E beat im Liverpool team mate Sadio Mane of Senegal and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang wey dey play for Borussia Dortmund and Gabon.