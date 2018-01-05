Image copyright Audrey Aboula Image example Audrey Aboula as she hold e book for hand

Fine girl, plenty suffer! Dis e book so di tok na about weti weh one contestant e go through as e wan for be Miss Cameroon.

Audrey Aboula tell BBC Pidgin tori person Leocadia Bongjben say dat kain suffer dey laik hell fire, and na from some members of di organising Committee for di Miss Cameroon pageant, wey be Comica.

"De thing be don reach wan kain level laik sick. Deh mock me for whatsapp group...change ma name, Aboula become na 'Ebola'," na weti she tok.

Dis Aboula e experience, na part of things dem weh e de happen for inside dis Miss Cameroon competition weh public no di ever know weh e don write for e new book.

Aboula expose some thing dem deh di hide am, weh pipo no di suspect for dis Miss Cameroon competition - de pageant dey among de kain big celebration for woman beauty.

But from Aboula e tori, pipo de see say fight for small and big fish dey inside di mata, like dolphin weh e enter inside shark-killer fish dia world.

Aboula, 22, na de number 1, after de Miss Cameroon winner for 2016 . Dis level three Political science student, 'stronghead' girl weh bisham de position for second beautiful woman for 2016, for seka say Comica member dem threaten e. How weh e no be understand reason e be get dis problem, na so Aboula e family tell e make e resign.

Di eight-chapter book comot after weh Miss Cameroon 2017 just end for December and now so some scandals don di turn-turn for social media how organisation for Miss Cameroon dey bring shame.

Na Caroline Aimee Nseke win Miss Cameroon 2017 for December 30; First Lady e self, Mama Chantal Biya put de crown for e head as most beautiful girl for Cameroon.