Image example Olufunmilayo Odunaike say she go dey play game for phone for traffic, while Funke Tonye-Preghafi say she go use Google maps take dodge traffic

To dey play game on top phone, use Internet do meeting, or to make sure say 6am no meet dem for house na some of di ways wey Nigerians wan cope with traffic palava, as di first full working week of di year don start today.

Nigerians, especially those wey dey stay for Lagos don enter social media tell BBC Pidgin tori person Ruona Meyer how dem wan escape di traffic wey dey usually dey road today, as people dey go work, and pickin dem sef dey start school.

"I dey pity myself, as na (dis) Monday I go resume. Na to fly comot for dat kain 5:30am," na wetin Fisayo Ajala talk.

Na di same thing Olaide Faniyi get as plan; "we for Lagos as early as 5:30 traffic don start o, na to sabi those corner corner routes to flog di traffic."

Ijeoma Eugene wey be banker say she go "quick comot house like 6am before traffic peak and make sure say I no comot office before 8.30pm wey be say as I dey enter road, e go don dey clear."

As for Tokunbo Akintola, im own be say na so Lagos be and e no get choice, because "traffic na part of my work."

How Lagos dey cope with big population

Image example Ijeoma Eugene and Olaide Faniyi plan na to leave house early

Olufunmilayo Odunaike wey dey work for construction sector say she sef don accept di traffic: "God dash you sentence, you wan appeal? Na to dey play Candy Crush (game) and Facebook inside traffic sure pass."

While Funke Tonye-Preghafi wey dey get cosmetics company say di solution na "to leave very early by 6.30am for school runs and use corner eye dey confirm di areas where traffic get belle with Google maps."

Some people no just wan take ear hear all dis one.

Lara Babatunde say "I don even schedule Skype meetings (online) with some clients. I no fit queue for fuel, come use am dance azonto inside Lagos traffic."

Image example Plenty Lagos people say after di queue wey dem use line up to buy fuel, dem no wan begin waste all to tanda inside traffic jam

'I pity Lagos people today'

Those wey dey other states for Nigeria say na for only Lagos na im traffic jam go tough well-well. pass other cities.

Abimbola Kuti dey jollificate say dem "no dey see dat one for Sagamu (Ogun state)," while Doctor Felix Obi say "even Nyanga-Mararaba traffic for Abuja no wear dress like Lagos traffic."

Others like Petra Akinti-Onyegbule dey greet Lagos people for di palava wey dem fit face.

"Me wey dey Lokoja (Kogi state) don escape Lagos traffic. But I pity Lagos people because as one person dey plan to enter road early to escape hold-up na so another person dey plan too. Small time, millions go dey road di same time," na wetin she talk.