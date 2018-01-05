Image example People queue for midnight dey wait for when dem go begin sell di book.

Before Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House come out for midnight, people don already dey long queue dey wait for dem to start to dey sell dis book.

All di way wey America President Donald Trump bin try stop di publication of di book after dem use eye see small of wetin im contain no stop di release of di book

Instead, dem release di book before di first day dem plan am.

Di author of dis book na 64-year-old Michael Wolff; im na person wey dey write for magazine like New York Magazine and Vanity Fair, and im way na to go behind di scene to write mainly about media organisations and dia owners.

Fire and Fury no be di first book wey Michael Wolff go do wey cause palaver

For dis im new book Oga Wolff say im get chance to know wetin dey happen inside White House, after im interview President Trump for June 2016, and Trump sef "dey aware" say im dey write di book.

But wetin dey inside di book wey make am bestseller overnight and wey make Trump administration dey vex?

Some things wey you go read inside 'Fire and Fury'

Di book claim say:

Trump team dem shock and no believe say im go win di election

Im wife Melania cry tears of sadness di night im win

Trump vex well-well say superstars dem no gree show for im inauguration

Trump imself when im win "see White house as something wey im fear and wey dey make am vex."

Im daughter, Ivanka been get plan with di husband, Jared Kushner say she go become di "first woman president."

Wetin di White House get to talk about di book?

Trump never comot from Twitter since di book come out. Im first start by saying im no ever give Wolff permission to enter White House come do tori.

I authorized Zero access to White House (actually turned him down many times) for author of phony book! I never spoke to him for book. Full of lies, misrepresentations and sources that don't exist. Look at this guy's past and watch what happens to him and Sloppy Steve! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2018

Well, now that collusion with Russia is proving to be a total hoax and the only collusion is with Hillary Clinton and the FBI/Russia, the Fake News Media (Mainstream) and this phony new book are hitting out at every new front imaginable. They should try winning an election. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2018

Talk-talk person for Trump wife Melania don also come out say she dey her husband back when im come out to contest, and dey happy say im win.

On Thursday, di White House also bin say dem dey ban personal device like phone from di West Wing because of security concerns.