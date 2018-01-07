Image copyright Setumo-Thebe Mohlomi

Na thousands show for di first AfroPunk festival wey land for Africa for di first time since e start for New York, United States for 2005.

Na Johannesburg for South Africa dem do di festival, wey dey show people how dem fit enjoy black culture anyhow wey dem wan enjoy am.

For many years now, Africans wey dey live abroad dey use di festival to show oda people dia culture di way dem want and people don talk say as dem come bring di festival come Africa for di first time, e mean say di festival don come back home.

Di festival don ginger well-well all over di world since dem start am. Dem don do am for Atlanta, Paris and London.

Small yawa bin happen on di first day for Johannesburg when South Africa DJ Cleo, wey suppose perform for di festival, say im no do again because dem dey treat international artists beta pass di ones wey dey di country.

But South African musicians like Kwaito star Thebe still show.

British musician Laura Mvula perform for di festival.

Some people go di festival to show say dem dey proud of dia black hair, beauty and fashion.

