Image copyright Getty Images Image example Dis beautician for Nairobi, Kenya dey show how to rub skin-lightening cream, on March 18, 2015. Skin-lightening treatments dey popular for Africa, Asia and di Middle East since di 1930s.

If you dey use skin lightening soap den creams or you dey suck some 'milk' like some Gospel Artiste sake of you want make your skin 'light', den forget job for Ghana Immigration Service (GIS).

Superintendent Michael Amoako-Attah, Public Relations Officer for Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) talk di national newspaper, Daily Graphic say dem no go give bleached girls selection for demma ongoing recruitment exercise.

In reason be say, dem want prevent severe damages wey fit affect den kind shoddies for di work top.

Di matter dey trend because people feel say of late Ghana girls dey change demma housing like chameleon, now almost all di rainbow colours dey wanna street top, some Ghanaians self dey believe say you no fit find black lady for Ghana again.

What of bois wey get 'December head'?

No be only bleaching, GIS don say dem dey go disqualify people wey gey stretch marks for demma body too.

One tin BBC Pidgin tori person Favour Nunoo dey ask Immigration Service staff na say why dem dey disqualify people wey get big head like Ghanaian Comedian DKB, dem fit get selection anaa?

So if bleached girls no go get selection, dem for get equivalent disqualification for bois? E be fair question we dey ask abi, make no bodi bore for here?

Staff for Ghana Immigration wey no want make we talk im name explain give BBC News Pidgin say people wey get K-Leg (knocking knees) no go qualify, but dem fit get customized uniform caps give DKB in type of head some.

Image example BBC Pidgin source for Ghana Immigration Service explain demma reasons behind di disqualification

GIS want exploit Ghanaians?

People bore for social media over dis recruitment exercise sake of GIS reveal say dem dey recruit only 500 people, but dem open di applications give 84,000 people. Some saf want make dem Bureau of National Investigation (BNI) investigate di matter sake of e dem feel say e check like fraud.

GIS explain give BBC News Pidgin say e no be say dem want do job seekers azaa, but Deputy Ranking Member for Parliament in Committee on Employment, Richard Quashigah say make people wey Immigration Service reject demma applications go court over di monies dem pay.