Image copyright Getty Images Image example Isaac Dogboe never lose any of di 18 matches wey im don fight, and e use Technical Knock Out win 13 matches

Di way Ghanaian boxer Isaac Dogboe beat Cesar Juarez to win di Junior Featherweight World Title don make Ghanaians happy sotey some of dem say dem no vex again to pay TV license.

Dogboe face di Mexican for ring inside di Bukom boxing arena for Accra on 6 January - na di first correct boxing match dem go get for Ghana for 2018.

Na Technical Knock Out (TKO) na im Dogboe sama Juarez for fifth round of di match to win di title.

Oheneba Kweku Idun joke for social media say "now I feel like I fit pay my TV licence after I watch di Dogbe fight."

But even as Ghanaians dey jolly on top di fight, dem dey vex for stations wey no show di game. For Twitter, one person dey ask wetin dem dey use di TV license fee wey dem wan collect do as dem no show di match:

Dis person ask whether one station dey show Nigerian juju film sotay dem no show di match.

Anoda one use social media to name local station wey im say bin wan show di match and last-last no show am:

All in all, Ghanaians agree say di match na better way to enter di year; like dis viewer wey say di knock out punch wey Dogboe give Juarez fit turn di economy around.

Meanwhile, dia guy Dogboe don already dey look for im next title; im announce for social media say im wan be di next full WBO Super Bantamweight World Champion: