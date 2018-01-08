'Pregnant girls no go show for court'

Image copyright AFP

Authorities for Tanzania say dem no go charge di five school girls wey carry belle go court again.

Na one oga for local government for southern Tanzania order say make dem arrest di girls plus including dia mama and papa sake of say dem carry belle.

Plenty people wey dey fight for di right of girl pickin dem don yab say di arrest no make sense and e no help girl-pickin dem.

Last year, President John Magufuli bin talk say im government no go allow teenage mama enter school after e born.

Gelasius Byankwa, wey be di regional commissioner for Mtwara area, say dem no carry any case put on top di five girls head so dem no dey go court.

Im say na different ways people for different districts dey take look how dem fit reduce di way small-small girl pickin dey carry bellle.

Byankwa say e dey difficult to arrest di men or boys wey dey give dis girls belle because di girls and dia family no dey gree tell authorities dia name.

Human Rights Watch say e pass 15,000 girls wey dey comot for school every year because dem carry belle and Tanzania Health and Demographic Survey say 27% of small-small girls 15 - 19 years old don already born pickin or don get belle.