Image example 9 Countries wey include Cameroon, Chad and Niger dey inside country dem wey husband dem fit deny wives permission to work

Women economic freedom, wey be di free hand wey woman get to make money na one big matter wey plenty people including activist dey talk about.

As e be so, no country don actually ban any woman choice to just be housewife, according to HumanProgress.org, wey dey record how di world dey improve.

But as at today, 18 countries dey wey husband fit deny im wife permission to work.

Half of dis country dem dey inside Africa. Di rest dey Middle East.

Image copyright Brent Stirton Image example Sabi people dey encourage make wife dey work as husband dey do im own so dat two of dem fit build dia family sharp sahrp

AFRICA:

Cameroon, Chad, Congo (Kinshasa), Gabon, Guinea, Mauritania, Niger, Sudan, Comoros

Tori be say for Africa, even for country dem wey no dey dis list, some culture be say na man get final say for family mata.

Middle East

Bahrain, Iran, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Syria, United Arab Emirates, West Bank and Gaza, and Yemen.

Skip Twitter post by @humanprogress In 2000, Ethiopia gave wives equal authority to conjointly administer common marital property & the right to work outside the home without spousal permission. The change rolled out in some places before others, letting researchers examine its effect. https://t.co/Si1xpWDsOS — HumanProgress.org (@humanprogress) January 8, 2018

E be like say di government for dis country dem dey fear say economic freedom fit give women "ideas about more freedom and to do more things without permission".

Even sef, according to di Human Development Report, government inside 100 countries dey forbid women to work for some profession.

But time don reach when women everywhere go get freedom to make their own choice whether to work inside or outside dia home.