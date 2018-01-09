Image copyright Getty Images Image example Dis na at least di second time wey dem don kidnap nuns for Nigeria

No money enter kidnappers dem hand to release six Nigerian nuns wey dem hold from 13 November 2017 until Saturday 6 January, according to Catholic Priest wey sabi di matter well-well.

Reverend Father Kanu Ikechukwu Anthony tell BBC News Pidgin say "we no pay ransom, no money. We no dey pay ransom because if church begin pay ransom, then nobodi go safe."

Father Anthony add say: "dem first release di oldest Sister, wey dey like her in her 70s. Na on Saturday di 6th dem release di rest - all of dem dey okay."

Tori be say na from dia convent for Iguoriakhi, Edo state na im gunmen carry di six Sisters of the Eucharistic Heart of Jesus. Dem bin first rob di house, before dem force di women enter speedboat wey dey on top river.

Di matter serious sotay Pope Francis take ear hear di mata, and e lead prayer during Christmas season so dat dem go release di women.

"Na because of money dem do all dis one," na wetin Father Anthony, wey be di Executive Secretary of di Conference of Major Superiors in Nigeria (Men) talk.

Di Conference na Nigerian main group wey join all di Catholic religious orders, together.

Father Anthony say in dey happy as di kidnap matter don end.

"Dia congregation don keep dem aside, dey take care of dem."

E never still clear who kidnap di Sisters, and why.