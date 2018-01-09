Okhai Akhigbe, 27, study Building Technology for university, but dis days, na clothes im dey build.

Im don work with top fashion designers and houses for Nigeria including top stars dem like Adesua Etomi Wellington.

One of di job wey Akhigbe do na Wellington clothes dem wey she wear for her wedding, e turn to one of di most viral ceremonies for Africa for di whole of 2017.

Fashion illustrators dey work with fashion designers with dia drawings to help dem create clothes.

Okhai teach himself fashion illustration, im also be one of di people wey make dem begin look di work as better real work for Nigeria.

E tell BBC News Pidgin say im dream na to show di world Nigeria diversity and culture through im illustration dem.