Sierra Leone: Religion wan start to dey enter politics

Di government bodi wey dey register political parties for Sierra Leone, Political Parties Registration Commission (PPRC), don comot with statement say no be dem plan to spoil di image of Islam but dem dey do work to keep di constitution wey forbid any political party to use anything wey fit tie dem to one particular religion.

Dis na after people for di country react to press release wey di PPRC use take tell one of di political parties, Citizens Democratic Party (CDP) to stop dem campaign signs wey get "Allah is one" on top.

People bin dey talk say e be like di PPRC dey link Islam to terrorism; but di Commission don answer say no be wetin dem mean.

Dis person say di "Allah na one" mean say God be one, whichever way you call am:

Dis one say im support di logo, and dem dey look for way to disqualify Musa Tarawallie wey be di candidate:

As for dis person, if feel say wetin Musa Tarawallie do no good, but PPRC no suppose add Islam for di matter:

Di CDP don come out through dem presidential nominee, Musa Tarawallie say why di PPRC want make im party comot di signs. Oga Tarawallie tell BBC tori person Umaru Fofana say: "dis statement, 'Allah is one' na leadership message; no be slogan or motto, no be part of di registration of di CDP but na slogan wey I dey use establish my faith."

Di PPRC deadline make dem comot di signs don already pass, and e be like say CDP no go comot am.

As e be so, di palava fit make none of di nominees from di CDP fit contest for di upcoming elections, as di PPRC fit advise di National Electoral Commission make dem reject di nomination wey di party go bring come front.

Di Sierra Leone elections go hold on 7 March and di country get majority Muslim population.

Dis election go see di end of President Ernest Bai Koroma as president of Sierra Leone.