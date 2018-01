Ghana: Parliament go do live on top $100,000 to sit near President Akufo-Addo

Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP/Getty Images Image example Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo dey face hot water on to say people pay $100,000 to sit for im side

Parliament don dey ready diaself make dem chook eye on top di tori wey be say people from abroad pay like $100,000 make dem get seat near President Nana Akufo-Addo for one event last year.

Dem go do di hearing live make everybody dey follow as e dey happen on Thursday, 11 January 2018.

As e be so, dem don arrange five-member ad-hoc committee make dem also look inside di matter as dem go dey look why e be like say di trade ministry collect di money.

Di award be di Ghana Expatriates Award, and di level of sponsorship be red, yellow, green, black and presidential circle.

Dem be 18 persons for di President Gold Table.

All dis one dey follow as dem pass motion for parliament wen plenty people dey halla say make dem talk wetin true-true happen.

Na minority chief whip Muntaka Mubarak first carry mouth say di trade ministry collect from $25,000 to $100,000 from businessmen from abroad wen dem dey do award matter; na dat one allow dem make dem sit near di president.

Deputy Trade Minister Carlos Ahenkorah admit sey some people pay dis kind money to seat next to di president but di money no come Trade Ministry, instead e go Millennium Excellence Foundation wey dey organise di Millennium Excellence Awards.