Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP/Getty Images Image example Most schools don find ways to carry on without di workers wey dey strike, so dia calendar no go scatter.

One month after Non-Academic Staff for Nigeria Universities (NASU) go on strike, some universities don dey find ways to fill in di gap so that school activities no go shut down.

According to tori, lecturers don take over some of di duties of NASU like to screen and register new students so dat dem go fit carry on with di school calendar.

Di Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Non Academic Staff Union (NASU) and National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) join start strike on 4 December 2017 because dem say federal government never obey di agreement wey dem sign since 2009.

Dem also vex about di sharing formula of di 23 billion naira wey dem release to universities for allowance.

Di Non-Academic Staff Union and Academic Staff Union dey work together for universities to make sure say things go well for school. Na NASU get many job including to register students, do secretary and clerical work dem.

Image copyright Other Image example Some of di non-academic staff dem dey prevent people from work for university of Lagos

For University of Lagos, one of di new students tell BBC Pidgin say lecturers do shift to take screen new intakes for di Faculty of Law on Monday. While some dey lecture hall, some go dey outside dey screen students.

New students just come back to start screening on Monday after NASU pursue dem last month.

But according to another student account, some people enter di board room of Faculty of Environmental Sciences and dem still drive people wey wan screen comot, dem tell di students say dem dey fight for dia right.

Di Non-Academic Staff dem say federal government no dey take dem serious like dia other colleagues dem for di system.

Last month, Acting Chairman of di Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) Gbenga Adenaya tell BBC say di strike wey dem dey so na total strike and dem no go call am off until federal government answer dem.