If you no dey inside di fire, you no go know, di time dem dey opposition NPP dey shout over di Gitmo matter teee! Now as government people turn 'mumui' by force since di Gitmo two demma stay for Ghana expire.

Di agreement between Ghana den US for 2016 be say di two former Guantanamo Bay (Gitmo) detainees - Mahmud Umar Muhammad Bin Atef and Khalid Muhammed Salih Al-Dhuby - go stay Ghana until 6 January dis year.

Di checks by BBC Pidgin Reporter Favour Nunoo for di US Embassy for Ghana reveal say di future of di Gitmo 2 dey inside government of Ghana hands. Dem talk say Foreign Affairs Ministry get updates wey dem fit give.

But more checks for Ministry of Foreign Affairs na say some press conference for happen on Wednesday 10 January, where President Akufo-Addo go speak on di matter.

But officials for the Office of di President talk BBC Pidgin say dem no dey do any press conference, even though di Foreign Affairs Ministry talk say press conference for happen today like 9.00am.

Officials for di office of the President say President Akufo-Addo no go say anything about di deal wey expire. After BBC probe further dem talk am say if di President go talk saf no be now, maybe during di annual 'Meet di press' session.

Although government no want talk about di matter, Ghanaians for social media dey ask government say what dey happen.

Di Gitmo 2 matter cause controversy for 2016, when former President John Mahama enter deal plus US Government make to host di two detainees.

Chaw menerz criticise di deal, current NPP government saf at di time dem dey inside opposition too talk say hosting di Gitmo 2 for Ghana go pose security threat give Ghanaians.

Den times people dey talk say Ghanaians dey forget tins easy but Charlie but tins change. Menerz dey kai NPP demma opposition to di deal, so dem want make the NPP Government maintain demma stance den remove di Gitmo 2 from Ghana.

Di reactions dey show say most Ghanaians be opposed to di Gitmo 2 demma extended stay in Ghana, but den a significant number too dey argue say dem since den no pose security threat to Ghana after dem settle, make government lef dem make dem stay.