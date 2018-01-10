Benue Killings: 'We need action from government'

Image copyright Fasema Terfa Image example Benue youths bin don protest early dis year say Nigeria presidency no chook mouth for di mata of kill-kill for di state

Nigerians say government must begin back all dia talk with action on top kill-kill wey dey happen for Benue state, as fight between herdsmen and communities don waste many innocent lives.

Dis na after authorities talk on Tuesday say dem wan hold stakeholder meeting on top agriculture to carry find solution to di herdsmen/ farmer fight-fight. Meanwhile, five governors from di region sef don do meeting with security chiefs to put eye on top how to stop di violence.

But Gabriel Azua tell BBC News Pidgin say all dis one no be today, and na action di country need.

E say "last year Benue state governor bin report give presidency say make dem arrest di Fulani herdsmen wey di cause dis wahala, but dem no take any action."

But Seyi Martins believe say e good make government enter talk-talk with di leaders of di herdsmen, so that dem go try disarm dem and find way wey dem too go feed dia cow so dat dis herdsmen and farmer fight-fight go finish.

Some Nigerians don even advise President Buhari say make e change di oga for Police for di country:

Dis person wey call imself Urama Denis say anybodi wey dem catch on top kill-kill na terrorist, and make government take action.

While Oluwasegun Michael say if government no give justice to di people, then e go be like dem dey call a, fool:

All dis one dey come as di President talk-talk person, Garba Shehu talk for statement say dis killings for di country dey pain president Muhammed Buhari well-well and e no fair as people just dey criticise im no dey do anything.

Oga Shehu add say di cow wey di herdsmen dey keep no be dia own and di people wey get am no be Fulani or Muslims.

International human rights group sef don add mouth

Amnesty International too don join di matter. Dem say di reason why herdsmen dey kill innocent people anyhow for Nigeria na because di government don fail to do proper investigation to catch those wey di involved.

Na Osai Ojigho, di Director of Amnesty Nigeria talk am for statement say with di way wey herdsmen, ethnic militias and cult boys dey kill, government suppose use serious eye punish dem, to stop dis palava.

Since dis year start, herdsmen, ethnic militias and cult people dem don kill More than 57 people for Benue state ,16 people for Rivers state , 6 people for Taraba state and two people for Kaduna State.