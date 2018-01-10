'Some people go say you be 'Yahoo boy''

Dreadlocks or 'dada' na one of di popular ways people dey take style dia natural hair for Africa. Men and women dey carry dis hairstyle, but some people dey frown face give men wey get dada, especially for Nigeria.

For di recent #EndSARS campaign, one of di things wey Nigerians accuse police of na say dem dey always harass young boys wey dey carry dada.

Chinedum Ucheoma na young man wey tell BBC News Pidgin of di palava - and good things - wey im don face on top say e decide to carry im hair as dada.