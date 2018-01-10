Ethiopia don ban adoption from oversea

Image copyright GETTY Image example Na from Ethiopia Angelina Jolie adopt her pickin for 2005

Ethiopia don ban people from oversea to dey come dia country come adopt pickin.

Di country na one of di main countries wey plenty American people bin dey go to adopt pickin but di country dey worry say dem no dey take care of di pickin dem.

Actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie dey among di people wey don already adopt pickin from Ethiopia.

For 2013, one US court sentence one husband and wife go jail because dem kill one girl wey dem adopt from Ethiopia.

Two years ago, Denmark sef stop people to dey adopt children from Ethiopia because dem worry say people fit dey use am to smuggle people.

Ethiopia lawmakers say make dem start to dey use wetin di country get to take care of pickin wey no get mama or papa.

Other lawmakers dey argue say di country no get wetin dem need to take care of pickin wey need help.