You sabi wetin 'open grazing' be?

You dey follow wetin dey happen for Benue abi? Na serious tori wey plenty people dey yan for social media, for beer parlour, inside bus, canteen etc.

Make we remind una.

For Monday 1 January 2018, people for Nigeria shock after dem hear say Fulani herdsmen attack some communities for Benue state, come kill about 20 people.

President Mohammadu Buhari order police oga, Ibrahim Idris, make im relocate go di state on top di mata after many people vex say na action dem want, no be talk-talk.

But di oga for Miyetti Allah cattle breeders association for Benue State, Garus Gololo, tell BBC Pidgin say di wahala happen because some people first attack Fulani herdsmen, come thief dia cow.

No be di first time for Benue wey dis kain fight don happen between farmers and people wey get cattle.

Benue youth dey vex say presidency no chook mouth for di mata.

Farmers don accuse herdsmen say dem dey destroy dia farm.

And herdsmen say di anti-grazing law wey government put no give Fulani herdsmen where to feed dia cow.

E dey common to see people wey carry cow dey waka for major towns for Nigeria

But Benue government say di law go bring peace and e mean say everybodi go keep cow and other animals like goat or sheep dem for farmyard.

One pickin dey troway grass inside fire wey dey burn for dia farm after Fulani herdsmen attack for Okokolo-Agatu for Benue State, north-central Nigeria for May 10, 2016.

But why dis open grazing dey cause all dis problem and wetin e be sef?

Open grazing na wen person wey dey keep animal especially cow, dey roam freely with di animal to find food.

Dis na di kain work wey Fulani herdsmen dey do. Dem go travel for days from North, come go south to look for better grass for dia animal.

How di waka dey go?

Di Fulani herdsmen get dia own sense and time wey dem dey do dia waka .

Dem dey start di waka after rainy season end for dat kain October/December. By dis time, ground don dry for dem to waka.

By January and February wey hamattan strong, dem go start to enter inside bush to look for food.

By March and April wey weather come hot, dem go dey struggle to feed. By dis time, na only evening dem di comot.

But condition go come dey improve for May and June wen rain land, many of dem go come di return back to dia place for North.

No law dey for Nigeria against am yet but di National Assembly don dey discuss di mata and whether dem suppose put area wey people fit carry cattle go.

But some state governments like Ekiti and Benue don put anti-open grazing law for ground.