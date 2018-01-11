Ghana don reverse TV License prosecution

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image example Man dey sit for in TV repairs shop dey watch TV

Di Governing Board for Ghana Broadcasting Corporation direct management for statement inside sey make dem shun di plans say dem go want prosecute menerz wey no pay demma TV License fee.

If you no happy to hear di latest on di GBC license fee matter den ebi two tins, either you pay already or den you be 'pεtsεpε' - you get money plenty.

Dis be what dem talk "after wanna evaluation we dey instruct Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) make dem shun dey want prosecute people sake of dem no pay TV license fee."

Image copyright Press statement wey GBC Board release Image example Di press statement wey Ghana Broadcasting Corporation release

Some Ghanaians after GBC Board show issue dis statement dey suggest sey make people see inside give GBC small den try pay di TV license fee.

Meanwhile, di GBC Board recommend say make National Media Commission (NMC) support GBC make dem find ways the public broadcaster go fit take fund demma operations.