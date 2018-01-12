Image copyright Getty Images Image example Armed herdsmen

Di governor of Ekiti State, south west Nigeria, Ayodele Fayose, do security meeting with dozens of local hunters for Ado-Ekiti, di state capital, on top di matter of herdsmen dis week.

Fayose claim say Fulani herdsmen don enter Ekiti with mind to kill-kill, so im ginger local hunters dem to shine eye and protect people wey dey dia community.

Fayose also use dis chance to say make President Muhammadu Buhari declare dis herdsmen wey dey waka up and down di country dey kill-kill innocent people as terrorists because na devil dem be.

Dis thing Fayose talk, na something wey popular for social media.

Many people no understand why government dey call some militants terrorists and dey give others free pass.

Wetin terrorism mean?

For di Nigeria Terrorism (Prevention) Act, 2011, terrorism na when person or people get mind to use force to;

i. cause serious fear inside community wey people dey live;

ii. injure or kill person or people;

iii. kidnap person;

iv. carry fire, flood or bomb to cause danger to person life;

v. control and scatter government to do wetin dem want etc.

SBM Intelligence na experts wey dey advice governments all over di world

SBM Intelligence wey be experts for government matter all over di world, don talk say di wahala between di Fulani herdsmen and farmers don wipe out lives and property for many parts of Nigeria.

Dem talk say, government security agencies no show serious sign say dem wan stop di wahala, so e dey make communities feel like say dem no get any choice but to fight di Fulani herdsmen wey dey waka with dia cattle enter farms by diasef.

Dozens don die for three north central states for Nigeria dis January alone, for Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba states.

E reach around 80 people wey die for Guma and Logo local government areas for Benue state and more than 80,000 don run comot from dia house as herdsmen kill-kill people.

Herdsmen no be Fulani

According to di Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, im say wetin dey happen for di north central part of Nigeria na 'communal clash' wey be fight-fight between ethnic groups.

''Na true say na communal clash, herdsmen dey part of dis community, dem be Nigerians abi no be so?'' IG Idris talk for Friday 5 January 2018.

Idris still talk say, ''so wetin l think be say, we suppose dey pray for Nigeria so all of us fit dey live in peace together''.

After Idris enter Benue, im beg people there say im 'communal clash' talk na misyarn. But im still no call di herdsmen terrorist.

For di Nigerian president, im no even wan call dem Fulani or Moslem.

Im talk-talk person, Garba Shehu release statement from di president on 9 January wey talk say, 'no be di young herdsmen wey dey waka plenty kilometres get di cattle dem dey with. In fact, many of di cattle no be Fulani or Moslem people get dem, so di wahala wey dey happen for Nigeria no be ordinary ethnic or religious one''.

But di governor of Kaduna state north central Nigeria, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai no see am like that.

Im talk for December 2016 say im government pay violent Fulanis, to stop to dey raid villages and kill people for southern Kaduna.

"Some of dem ma from Niger, Cameroon, Chad, Mali and Senegal dem come from. Fulani's dey 14 African countries and dem dey waka Nigeria with cattle,'' el-Rufai talk.

Herdsmen dey waka all over Nigeria dey find food for dia cattle

Di West African country of Mali, wey get stable government for many years, almost break into two when armed militants wey enter di country from Libya and Niger scatter di north of Mali, kill-kill people anyhow, destroy property and almost take over di capital city, Bamako.

Na French military and ECOWAS use heavy force before dem fit comot dem from di country.

One report from di UK government say terrorist groups like Jamaat Nusrat al-Islam wal Muslimeen (JNIM), Islamic State West Africa (ISWA) and Boko Haram dey operate for di border areas of northern Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso, Algeria and Libya. And dem dey capable oftravelling long distances to carry out attacks. Tori people Reuters do dis report wey say herdsmen for Niger and Mali don begin do jihad.

US government for 2014 tell Nigeria say, dia border dey leak like basket and if government no do something, violent things go happen plenty up and down di country just like e dey happen now.

Image example Military say IPOB don form secret service

We no dey joke with our borders - government

If violent Fulani dey enter Nigeria and kill-kill people anyhow, people expect make government deal with dem like dem do Boko Haram or even IPOB.

When Nigeria military announce say di Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) na terrorist group, dem say di organisation dey violent and e wan scatter di country.

Dem no use up to two months before IPOB go underground and till now even dia leader, Nnamdi Kanu, no wan know where im enter.

Di question be say, government dey use di same kind energy deal with herdsmen?

SBM Intelligence talk say di wahala wey dey dey happen for Benue State don prove one sure thing wey be say dis Fulani herdsmen wey kill-kill people for January get powerful weapons.

So e dey urgent make government collect dia weapons quick-quick before more wahala go dey.