New political parties for Nigeria na for name only?

Di Independent National Electoral Commission INEC don register 21 new political parties.

Skip Twitter post by @inecnigeria The Hon. Chairman INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, presented certificate of Registration to Twenty-one (21) Newly Registered Political Parties today at the Commissions headquarters, Abuja. pic.twitter.com/huFIWuTEpx — INEC Nigeria (@inecnigeria) January 10, 2018

E mean say di total number of parties wey fit contest for 2019 election don increase to 68.

INEC also register di Socialist Party of Nigeria (SPN). Di party bin try to register before for 2014 but INEC no gree after dem say dia paper no complete. But court say di party don do everything wey dem suppose do so make INEC register dem.

People line up to vote for 2015 election

Di full list of all di political parties, old and new, dey INEC website if you wan check am.

Some Nigerians for social media say di name of some di party dem carry dey very interesting and fit give person idea of wetin dem go do.

Skip Twitter post by @jaustinuche I like what @inecnigeria did with the newly registered political parties in Nigeria:👇

1) Alliance for New Nigeria- ANN

2) Restoration Party of Nigeria- RPN

3) Re-Build Nigeria Party- RBNP

4) Justice Must Prevail Party-JMPP

I think that people are angry.😂 — Uche Jegbefume (@jaustinuche) December 15, 2017

Some dey wonder how person fit remember all dis parties dem.

Skip Twitter post by @Alexefobi INEC just registered 21 new political parties making a total of 67 political parties in Nigeria. Meaning before today, there were 46 political parties in this country.

I didn't even know there were up to 15 parties. — Alex-dono (@Alexefobi) December 14, 2017

Skip Twitter post by @DavOkpokwasili "INEC Registers 21 new political parties..." With the way we are going, very soon ballot papers in Nigeria would be a booklet! — CD. Dave Okpokwasili (@DavOkpokwasili) January 10, 2018

Others reason say no be by plenty parties di country go beta, na if dem get correct idea to develop Nigeria.