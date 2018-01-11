Why Nigerians dey jolli say Funke Akindele go show for Avengers film
Wen di latest Avengers film by Marvel enter cinema, e be like say Nigerian fans go get extra swag go watch am.
Na because e be like say Nollywood movie superstar, Funke Akindele go show inside di film. And Twitter don catch fire.
Her name show for IMDb, one website wey dey carry film information, say she go be Dora Milaje member - dem bi woman soldier dem wey dey do bodyguard for Wakanda king T'Challa, a.k.a. Black Panther.
Avengers: Infinity War suppose show for cinema for May 2018 and dem go do another one May 2019.
Marvel never open mouth on top all di people wey go show for di film, but tori be say e fit reach like 67 different actors dem, so fans no fit control dia jolli.
BBC Pidgin don try reach Funke Akindele make she talk her own inside di matter.
But e no stop Nigerians to talk dia own.
Some dey happy say Nigerians dey carry dia talent go international.
Even as e dey sweet people, some of di comments sha just dey make person laugh.
Like one person wey talk say whether na 'Jenifa' abi Funke hersef go show for di film.
Funke Akindele dey very popular as she get her own film company wey dey run things.
And her show 'Jenifa' dey make people laugh well-well.
Some other people feel say cinema go full wit plenty people wey just one see di actress for di film.
If she show, e go be major crossover of Nollywood into one of Hollywood biggest film wey dey make plenty money.
Plus e fit open ground for other collabo for di two industries.