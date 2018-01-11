Image copyright Instagram/funkejenifaakindele Image example Funke Akindele na one of di biggest actress for Nigeria Nollywood wey dey do film

Wen di latest Avengers film by Marvel enter cinema, e be like say Nigerian fans go get extra swag go watch am.

Na because e be like say Nollywood movie superstar, Funke Akindele go show inside di film. And Twitter don catch fire.

Her name show for IMDb, one website wey dey carry film information, say she go be Dora Milaje member - dem bi woman soldier dem wey dey do bodyguard for Wakanda king T'Challa, a.k.a. Black Panther.

Avengers: Infinity War suppose show for cinema for May 2018 and dem go do another one May 2019.

Marvel never open mouth on top all di people wey go show for di film, but tori be say e fit reach like 67 different actors dem, so fans no fit control dia jolli.

BBC Pidgin don try reach Funke Akindele make she talk her own inside di matter.

Image copyright IMDB Image example Funke Akindele as dem show her for IMDB website

But e no stop Nigerians to talk dia own.

Skip Twitter post by @Iam_Abdulaxis Funke Akindele to star in Avengers - The infinity war.



Nigeria is blessed 😀



From Davido to Wizkid to Burna Boy to Skales to Patoranking to Yung L to Funke Akindele to everyone putting Nigeria on the map, we appreciate you. — Based on Logistics (@Iam_Abdulaxis) January 10, 2018

Some dey happy say Nigerians dey carry dia talent go international.

Even as e dey sweet people, some of di comments sha just dey make person laugh.

Like one person wey talk say whether na 'Jenifa' abi Funke hersef go show for di film.

Skip Twitter post by @jexy_offishal Funke Akindele in Avengers: Infinity War.



Hello Caputin Amelica, how is you??



😂😂😂 — Jeffrey Jude (@jexy_offishal) January 10, 2018

Skip Twitter post by @prince_tijay Just imagine funke akindele in infinity wars



Black panther: funke close the door



Funke akindele: who is you to commandeth me pic.twitter.com/udKy5xSEKf — Prince kovo 😈 (@prince_tijay) January 11, 2018

Funke Akindele dey very popular as she get her own film company wey dey run things.

And her show 'Jenifa' dey make people laugh well-well.

Some other people feel say cinema go full wit plenty people wey just one see di actress for di film.

Skip Twitter post by @jayebros What Shoprite Ikeja would look like when Avengers featuring Funke Akindele eventually comes out pic.twitter.com/ZuO5SwsJDn — Jayeola Abass (@jayebros) January 10, 2018

If she show, e go be major crossover of Nollywood into one of Hollywood biggest film wey dey make plenty money.

Plus e fit open ground for other collabo for di two industries.