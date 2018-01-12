New York vs oil companies: 'Nigeria government no fit try am'

Image copyright AFP Image example Oil firms dey collect blame say na dem cause pollution for Ogoniland

Government go fit drag ogbonge oil companies go court inside Africa sake of pollution? Dis one na after New York City for United States, carry five oil companies go court because of oil pollution.

Tori be say New York mayor Bill de Blasio say di city dey demand compensation on top damages from BP, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, ExxonMobil and Royal Dutch Shell to "protect New Yorkers from di things climate change dey cause".

For Africa, Angola and Nigeria dey produce oil well well, even Ghana just begin produce oil too and na so ogbonge oil companies plenty for there but palava on top oil pollution matter plenty.

Communities wey dey host dis oil company dey always complain give international human rights NGO and even drag some of di oil company dem go court.

Agara Kabari from Ken Saro-Wiwa Associates, tell BBC News Pidgin tori person Daniel Semeniworima say wetin don happen for New York "no fit happen for Nigeria at all because di government no sabi wetin dis oil company dem dey do to di communities".

"Di government no fit even implement standards, na so so yes sir, yes sir dem dey talk give di companies", Agara talk.

For Nigeria, no community inside di Niger Delta area wey carry Shell go court don win case not to talk of to get public support from state or federal government.

Inside di court paper New York City file for Federal court on 9 January, oga de Blasio accuse say BP, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, ExxonMobil and Shell join together know di danger dem don dey cause since 1980's but keep quiet.

New York City dey even plan to stop di pension money dem dey contribute for dis oil companies on di matter.

Already lawyers for ExxonMobil, Shell and Chevron don talk say case no dey inside dis matter New York City drag dem go court.

Image copyright Eduardo Munoz Alvarez Image example New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio

Di things wey dey make communities for Africa and states for America provoke for oil company na issues like spill, soot, gas flaring and oda types of pollution.

Alaska State oil pollution, di golf of Mexico oil spill for Texas, all for United States and di Ogoni oil pollution for Nigeria dey among di worst oil spill wey don happen all over di world, according to research.

As e be so, even if state government for US don drag dis oil company dem go court, di sign dey show for road say e no go easy to win dem.

But for Africa, with di kain relationship di government get with di oil company dem, e fit be say e go hard for governments inside di continent to drag companies like ExxonMobil, Shell or Chevron go court sake of pollution.