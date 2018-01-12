Image copyright President Akufo-Addo/Facebook Image example Tori be say Martin Amidu dey smile as dem announce say he go chop special prosecutor

Ghanaians say di nomination of 'killer nkuto' - Martin Amidu as Special Prosecutor (SP) come like rapture; menerz dey talk for social media say President Nana Akufo-Addo drop in name pɛ some politicians start dey walk go Nsawam Prisons!

Charlie, dem say others still dey inside room now-now! Dem no fit comot house, di last group diɛ dem all dey queue inside for Korle Bu hospital, dem get diarrhoea.

Talk-talk full social media sake of Martin Amidu in nomination

'Ghana go sweet pass World Cup'

Even as Ghana no qualify for di 2018 Fifa World Cup, di nomination Oga Amidu don takeover. People dey talk say Ghana go still sweet kɛkɛ sake of he go organise SP tournament give all corrupt politicians.

See what menerz talk for yourself:

Rawlings saf hail Amidu

Former President Jerry Rawlings saf dey clap for Amidu, wey country people dey also call 'citizen vigilante.'

E say: "no better choice dey pass as…Mr Amidu prove in bodi say he no dey fear anybody for in pursuit as anti-corruption corruption crusader who stand by truth den justice."

Mr Rawlings big up President Akufo-Addo sake of he no allow make partisanship block in mind; e say instead Akufo-Addo carry somebodi wey be very principled.

President Nana Akufo-Addo den Martin Amidu during di top lawyer visit to Flagstaff House, wey be di official residence of di Ghanaian leader.

Generally, chaw people dey talk say play no dey Mr Amidu in eye top; dem believe say he go fit match corrupt politicians boot for boot.

Ghana diɛ some people dey carry di issue play la

See dis paddy den what he dey talk about di some Ghanaian politicians:

Meanwhile, reports for Ghana dey show some some people no make happy over Mr Amidu in appointment kraaa!

Bhɛt why others no make happy?

Despite say chaw Ghanaians make jolly sake of di nomination of Martin Amidu as SP, some National Democratic Congress (opposition) people no make happy at all. Dem bore sake of for demma mind inside Mr Amidu go target them, even though dem be from di same party.

Political scientists for Ghana say Mr Amidu in nomination be di most objective in di history of Ghana.

Dem add say Mr Amidu be member of di opposition NDC, but he no dey fear anything; he fire menerz like Former President John Mahama sake of in administration get chaw corruption scandals.